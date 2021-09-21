CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagar, AZ

Price checks register Eagar diesel price, cheapest station

Eagar Voice
 9 days ago
(EAGAR, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Eagar area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eagar area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Circle K at 6 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Circle K at 6 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

6 N Main St, Eagar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.52
$3.79
$3.13

Shell

815 E Main St, Springerville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.52
$--
$3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Eagar, AZ
