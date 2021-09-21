Price checks register Eagar diesel price, cheapest station

(EAGAR, AZ) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Eagar area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Eagar area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.13, at Circle K at 6 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Circle K at 6 N Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 6 N Main St, Eagar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Shell 815 E Main St, Springerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ -- $ 3.13

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.