Price checks register Cherokee Village diesel price, cheapest station

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.12 if you’re buying diesel in Cherokee Village, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cherokee Village area went to Highland Oil at 1706 Us 62-412 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Highland Oil 1706 Us 62-412 E, Highland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Casey's 1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 105 Us-62 W, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

CITGO 50 Us-62, Ash Flat

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.18 $ 3.63 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.