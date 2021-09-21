Price checks register Cherokee Village diesel price, cheapest station
(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.12 if you’re buying diesel in Cherokee Village, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cherokee Village area went to Highland Oil at 1706 Us 62-412 E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.97 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 1531 Highway 62412, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.40
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.06
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.18
$3.63
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0