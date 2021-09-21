CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ballinger, TX

Ballinger diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Ballinger Bulletin
Ballinger Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOjcc_0c3CWpNA00

(BALLINGER, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Ballinger, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ballinger area went to Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stripes

1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
San Jose Sentinel

San Jose diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.90

(SAN JOSE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in San Jose, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Jose area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.99, at Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.89, listed at Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave.
SAN JOSE, CA
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger Bulletin

Ballinger, TX
38
Followers
286
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ballinger Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy