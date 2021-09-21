Ballinger diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(BALLINGER, TX) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Ballinger, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ballinger area went to Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Stripes at 1801 Hutchins Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stripes 1801 Hutchins Ave, Ballinger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.