Blanco diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(BLANCO, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Blanco area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Blanco area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1016 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 59 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
The average price across the greater Blanco area was $2.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
