Blanco diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(BLANCO, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Blanco area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Blanco area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 1016 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 59 S Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Blanco area was $2.96, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1016 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shamrock 819 N Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Valero 59 S Main St, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Exxon 1138 S Us-281, Blanco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.