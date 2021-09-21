Local price review shows Cuba diesel price, cheapest station

(CUBA, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Cuba area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Cuba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Speedway at 6475 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 6475 Main St.

The average price across the greater Cuba area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 6475 Main St, Cuba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Shell 6401 Main St, Cuba

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.