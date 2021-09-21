Local price review shows Cuba diesel price, cheapest station
(CUBA, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Cuba area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Cuba area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Speedway at 6475 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Speedway at 6475 Main St.
The average price across the greater Cuba area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.89
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
