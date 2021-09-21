Phillips diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(PHILLIPS, WI) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Phillips area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Phillips area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.14, at Kwik Trip at 1424 N Lake St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.14, listed at Kwik Trip at 1424 N Lake St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Kwik Trip 1424 N Lake St, Phillips

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.