O'neill, NE

Local price review shows diesel prices around Oneill

O'Neill Bulletin
O'Neill Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XidkM_0c3CWSGZ00

(ONEILL, NE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Oneill they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oneill area on Tuesday, found that Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 202 E Douglas St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

The average price across the greater Oneill area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Phillips 66

202 E Douglas St, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Pump & Pantry

328 W Douglas St, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

204 E Us-20, O'Neill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

