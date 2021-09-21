CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozad, NE

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Cozad stations charging $0.00 extra

Cozad Dispatch
Cozad Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0c3CWKRz00

(COZAD, NE) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Cozad, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cozad area on Tuesday, found that Pump & Pantry at 604 E Us-30had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pump & Pantry at 604 E Us-30, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Cozad area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Pump & Pantry

604 E Us-30, Cozad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

510 S Meridian Ave, Cozad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Cenex

801 S Meridian Ave, Cozad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

