CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, MI

Local price review shows Newberry diesel price, cheapest station

Newberry Dispatch
Newberry Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0c3CWGv500

(NEWBERRY, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Newberry area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Newberry area went to Zephyr at 14077 Mi-28, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at BP at 7161 State Highway M123, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Newberry area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Zephyr

14077 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.23

Sunoco

13957 Mi-28, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.24

BP

7161 State Highway M123, Newberry
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Newberry Dispatch

Newberry Dispatch

Newberry, MI
16
Followers
273
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy