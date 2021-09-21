Local price review shows Newberry diesel price, cheapest station
(NEWBERRY, MI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Newberry area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Newberry area went to Zephyr at 14077 Mi-28, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.23 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.35, at BP at 7161 State Highway M123, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Newberry area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$--
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0