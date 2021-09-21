CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinckley, MN

Diesel price update: Hinckley's cheapest station

Hinckley Bulletin
Hinckley Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0c3CWF2M00

(HINCKLEY, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Hinckley they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hinckley area on Tuesday, found that BP at 405 Old Highway 61 Shad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Holiday at 401 Fire Monument Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Hinckley area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

405 Old Highway 61 S, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$3.44
$3.19

Holiday

401 Fire Monument Rd, Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

Kwik Trip

460 Morris Ave S , Hinckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hinckley Bulletin

Hinckley Bulletin

Hinckley, MN
