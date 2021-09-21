Ticonderoga diesel price check shows where to save $0.03 per gallon

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Ticonderoga, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ticonderoga area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.32, at Mobil at 1066 Wicker St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Mobil at 1162 Ny-9 N.

The average price across the greater Ticonderoga area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 1066 Wicker St, Ticonderoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.32

Mobil 1162 Ny-9 N, Ticonderoga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.