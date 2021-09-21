Ticonderoga diesel price check shows where to save $0.03 per gallon
(TICONDEROGA, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Ticonderoga, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ticonderoga area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.32, at Mobil at 1066 Wicker St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Mobil at 1162 Ny-9 N.
The average price across the greater Ticonderoga area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.49
$3.69
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.69
$3.99
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
