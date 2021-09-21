CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ticonderoga, NY

Ticonderoga diesel price check shows where to save $0.03 per gallon

Ticonderoga Digest
Ticonderoga Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AwFVB_0c3CWDGu00

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Ticonderoga, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ticonderoga area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.32, at Mobil at 1066 Wicker St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.35, listed at Mobil at 1162 Ny-9 N.

The average price across the greater Ticonderoga area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil

1066 Wicker St, Ticonderoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.49
$3.69
$3.32

Mobil

1162 Ny-9 N, Ticonderoga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.69
$3.99
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
The Saratoga Post

Survey of Saratoga diesel prices shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $1.04 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.04 in the greater San Francisco area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater San Francisco area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.95, at ARCO at 1175 Fell St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga Digest

Ticonderoga, NY
11
Followers
277
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ticonderoga Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy