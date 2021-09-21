Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Corning's cheapest

(CORNING, AR) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Corning they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Corning area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Valero at 1000 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.09, listed at Valero at 1000 Main St.

The average price across the greater Corning area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 1000 Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 105 N Missouri Ave, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1509 W Main St, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Farm Service 3211 Us-67, Corning

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.