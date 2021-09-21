Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Marlette's cheapest
(MARLETTE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Marlette, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Marlette area went to Clark at 2875 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Speedway at 3269 Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
