Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Marlette's cheapest

(MARLETTE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Marlette, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marlette area went to Clark at 2875 Main St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.25, at Speedway at 3269 Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Clark 2875 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.14

Scott's Quik Stop 5 N Vandyke Rd, Marlette Mi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Speedway 3269 Main St, Marlette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.