Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Delta Junction

(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.01 depending on where in Delta Junction they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Delta Junction area on Tuesday, found that Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.68 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Buffalo Center Service at 1600 Richardson Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.69, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Delta Petro-Wash 1269 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.68

Buffalo Center Service 1600 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.72 $ 3.86 $ 4.00 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.