Delta Junction, AK

Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Delta Junction

Delta Junction Journal
 9 days ago
(DELTA JUNCTION, AK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.01 depending on where in Delta Junction they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Delta Junction area on Tuesday, found that Delta Petro-Wash at 1269 Richardson Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.68 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Buffalo Center Service at 1600 Richardson Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.69

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.69, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Delta Petro-Wash

1269 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.68

Buffalo Center Service

1600 Richardson Hwy, Delta Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.72
$3.86
$4.00
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Delta Junction Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

