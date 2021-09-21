Survey of Pinedale diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(PINEDALE, WY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pinedale area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pinedale area went to Phillips 66 at 212 E Pine St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.99, at Phillips 66 at 212 E Pine St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 212 E Pine St, Pinedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Shell 1088 W Pine St, Pinedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Conoco 1168 Us-191, Pinedale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.