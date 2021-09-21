Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Munising
(MUNISING, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Munising they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Munising area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.30
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0