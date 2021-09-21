Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Munising

(MUNISING, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Munising they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Munising area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 301 E Munising Ave, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.62 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Shell 401 Mi-28 E, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.30 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Krist 120 W Munising Ave, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Krist 160 Brook St, Munising

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.