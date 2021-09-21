CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Munising, MI

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Munising

Munising Post
Munising Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VopU4_0c3CW2eA00

(MUNISING, MI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Munising they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Munising area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.29, at Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Holiday at 301 E Munising Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

301 E Munising Ave, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.62
$3.89
$3.29

Shell

401 Mi-28 E, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.30
$--
$--
$3.29

Krist

120 W Munising Ave, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.29

Krist

160 Brook St, Munising
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Munising Post

Munising Post

Munising, MI
10
Followers
306
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Munising Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy