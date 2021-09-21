CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington diesel price check shows where to save $0.15 per gallon

Burlington Times
Burlington Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dUI3P_0c3CW1lR00

(BURLINGTON, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Burlington area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Burlington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Conoco at 415 S Lincoln St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.62, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

415 S Lincoln St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.54

Western Convenience

122 S Lincoln St, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.83
$4.09
$3.58

Sinclair

100 Rose Ave, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.64

Love's Travel Stop

582 S Lincoln, Burlington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.49
$3.84
$4.14
$3.64
card
card$3.49
$--
$4.14
$3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

