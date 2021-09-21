Burlington diesel price check shows where to save $0.15 per gallon

(BURLINGTON, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Burlington area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Burlington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.54, at Conoco at 415 S Lincoln St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 582 S Lincoln.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.62, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 415 S Lincoln St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.54

Western Convenience 122 S Lincoln St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.83 $ 4.09 $ 3.58

Sinclair 100 Rose Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64

Love's Travel Stop 582 S Lincoln, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.84 $ 4.14 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.14 $ 3.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.