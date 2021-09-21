Diesel price check: This is Hardin's cheapest station

(HARDIN, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Hardin, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hardin area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1010 N Crawford Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1270 N State Hwy 47, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Hardin area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1010 N Crawford Ave, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.23

Cenex 1223 N Crawford Ave, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.34

Love's Travel Stop 1270 N State Hwy 47, Hardin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.34 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.