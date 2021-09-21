Diesel price check: This is Hardin's cheapest station
(HARDIN, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.16 if you’re buying diesel in Hardin, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hardin area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 1010 N Crawford Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 1270 N State Hwy 47, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Hardin area was $3.33, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$3.77
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.34
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.34
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.89
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
