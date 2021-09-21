CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Mountain, NV

Battle Mountain diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.47

 9 days ago
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Savings of as much as $0.47 per gallon on diesel were available in the Battle Mountain area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Battle Mountain area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 710 W Front Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.52 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 650 W Front St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Battle Mountain area was $3.65, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

710 W Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$3.83
$4.05
$3.52

Conoco

501 E Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.66
$3.87
$4.07
$3.55

Maverik

775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.55

Flying J

650 W Front St, Battle Mountain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.67
$3.83
$4.04
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain News Alert

Battle Mountain, NV
ABOUT

With Battle Mountain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

