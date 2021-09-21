Battle Mountain diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.47

(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Savings of as much as $0.47 per gallon on diesel were available in the Battle Mountain area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Battle Mountain area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 710 W Front Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.52 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 650 W Front St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99

The average price across the greater Battle Mountain area was $3.65, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 710 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 4.05 $ 3.52

Conoco 501 E Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.66 $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 3.55

Maverik 775 South Broad Street, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.55

Flying J 650 W Front St, Battle Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.83 $ 4.04 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.