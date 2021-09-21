Battle Mountain diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.47
(BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV) Savings of as much as $0.47 per gallon on diesel were available in the Battle Mountain area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Battle Mountain area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 710 W Front Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.52 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 650 W Front St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.99
The average price across the greater Battle Mountain area was $3.65, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.83
$4.05
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.66
$3.87
$4.07
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.83
$4.04
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0