(RUSSELL, KS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Russell, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Russell area on Tuesday, found that Agco, Inc. at 913 N Fossil St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Agco, Inc. at 913 N Fossil St , which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

The average price across the greater Russell area was $2.99, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Agco, Inc. 913 N Fossil St , Russell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.