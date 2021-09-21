Survey of Gold Beach diesel prices reveals $0.08 savings at cheapest station
(GOLD BEACH, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Gold Beach area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Gold Beach area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.9, at Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.98, listed at Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Ave.
The average price across the greater Gold Beach area was $3.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.90
|card
card$3.97
$4.07
$4.19
$3.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.94
$--
$--
$3.93
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0