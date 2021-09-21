Survey of Gold Beach diesel prices reveals $0.08 savings at cheapest station

(GOLD BEACH, OR) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.08 in the greater Gold Beach area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Gold Beach area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.9, at Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.98, listed at Conoco at 29547 Ellensburg Ave.

The average price across the greater Gold Beach area was $3.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Conoco 29547 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.90 card card $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 4.19 $ 3.98

Shell 29619 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.93

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.