CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Estill, SC

Local price review shows diesel prices around Estill

Estill Post
Estill Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lm652_0c3CVup000

(ESTILL, SC) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Estill, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Estill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Nickel Pumpers at 25 E Railroad Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Nickel Pumpers at 25 E Railroad Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Nickel Pumpers

25 E Railroad Ave, Estill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Dallasite

Local price review shows diesel prices around Dallas

(DALLAS, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.57 in the greater Dallas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Dallas area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 3308 Ft Worth Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.73 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1607 Regal Row, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3.
DALLAS, TX
Estill Post

Estill Post

Estill, SC
45
Followers
267
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Estill Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy