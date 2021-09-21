Survey of Pipestone diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon
(PIPESTONE, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Pipestone, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Pipestone area went to BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
