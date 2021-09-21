CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pipestone, MN

Survey of Pipestone diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 9 days ago
(PIPESTONE, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Pipestone, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pipestone area went to BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP

102 8Th Ave Se, Pipestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.04

Casey's

2288Th Ave Ne, Pipestone
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

