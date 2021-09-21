Survey of Pipestone diesel prices shows where to save $0.00 per gallon

(PIPESTONE, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Pipestone, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Pipestone area went to BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 102 8Th Ave Se, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Casey's 2288Th Ave Ne, Pipestone

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.