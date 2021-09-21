CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williams, AZ

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Williams stations charging $0.10 extra

Williams Updates
 9 days ago
(WILLIAMS, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Williams, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Williams area went to Chevron at 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.64 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at Chevron at 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Williams area was $3.69, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron

1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.64
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.74

Love's Travel Stop

1055 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.25
$3.59
$3.85
$3.68
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.85
$3.68

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Williams Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

