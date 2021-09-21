Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Williams stations charging $0.10 extra

(WILLIAMS, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Williams, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Williams area went to Chevron at 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.64 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at Chevron at 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Williams area was $3.69, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Chevron 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64 card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Love's Travel Stop 1055 N Grand Canyon Blvd, Williams

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.85 $ 3.68 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.85 $ 3.68

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.