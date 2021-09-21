Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Williams stations charging $0.10 extra
(WILLIAMS, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Williams, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Williams area went to Chevron at 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.64 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.74, at Chevron at 1050 N Grand Canyon Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Williams area was $3.69, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$--
$--
$3.64
|card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.25
$3.59
$3.85
$3.68
|card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.85
$3.68
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
