Holbrook, AZ

Holbrook diesel price check shows where to save $0.64 per gallon

Holbrook Times
 9 days ago
(HOLBROOK, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Holbrook, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Holbrook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Maverik at 1301 Navajo Blvd.. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Shell at 3747 Express Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik

1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.06
$3.26
$3.01

76

1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.16
$3.99
$3.09
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.26
$3.05

Speedway

410 W Hopi Dr, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.19
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.19

Chevron

950 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.24

Shell

3747 Express Dr, Holbrook
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

