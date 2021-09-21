Holbrook diesel price check shows where to save $0.64 per gallon

(HOLBROOK, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Holbrook, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Holbrook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Maverik at 1301 Navajo Blvd.. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Shell at 3747 Express Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 1301 Navajo Blvd., Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.06 $ 3.26 $ 3.01

76 1300 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.16 $ 3.99 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.26 $ 3.05

Speedway 410 W Hopi Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.19

Chevron 950 Navajo Blvd, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.24

Shell 3747 Express Dr, Holbrook

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.65 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.