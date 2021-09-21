Holbrook diesel price check shows where to save $0.64 per gallon
(HOLBROOK, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on diesel in Holbrook, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Holbrook area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.01, at Maverik at 1301 Navajo Blvd.. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.65, listed at Shell at 3747 Express Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.25, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.06
$3.26
$3.01
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.16
$3.99
$3.09
|card
card$2.96
$--
$3.26
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.65
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.57
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
