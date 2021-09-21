Diesel: Newcastle's cheapest, according to survey
(NEWCASTLE, WY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Newcastle area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Newcastle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.38, at Yesway at 6 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.54, listed at 4 Way at 1226 Washington Blvd.
The average price across the greater Newcastle area was $3.45, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.36
$--
$--
$3.38
|card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$3.58
$3.78
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.42
$3.42
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.71
$--
$3.54
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
