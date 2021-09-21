Diesel: Newcastle's cheapest, according to survey

(NEWCASTLE, WY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.16 in the greater Newcastle area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Newcastle area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.38, at Yesway at 6 W Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.54, listed at 4 Way at 1226 Washington Blvd.

The average price across the greater Newcastle area was $3.45, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Yesway 6 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.36 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38 card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ 3.43

Maverik 500 West Main Street, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.42

Short Stop 2206 W Main St, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.42 $ 3.42 $ 3.47

4 Way 1226 Washington Blvd, Newcastle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.71 $ -- $ 3.54

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.