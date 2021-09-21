CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cle Elum, WA

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Cle Elum

Cle Elum Times
Cle Elum Times
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0c3CVhan00

(CLE ELUM, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.63 depending on where in Cle Elum they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cle Elum area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 804 W First Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.26 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Safeway

804 W First St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.71
$3.87
$3.26

Warrior's Quick Stop

901 W 1St St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.26
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--

Storey's Service Station

1310 E 1St St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.32
$3.52
$4.30
$3.30
card
card$3.42
$3.62
$4.40
$3.40

Chevron

207 W 1St St, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.40

Shell

4400 Bullfrog Rd, Cle Elum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motor City Metro

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $130.91 if you’re buying diesel in Detroit, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Detroit area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Marathon at 3735 E Vernor Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $133.9, listed at Esso at 3511 Wyandotte St E.
DETROIT, MI
Brooklyn Beat

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Brooklyn

(BROOKLYN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Brooklyn, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Brooklyn area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Bronx Beacon

Diesel lookout: $1.21 savings at cheapest Bronx station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.21 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Bronx area went to Sunoco at 327 Yonkers Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.08 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave, the survey found:
BRONX, NY
Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum Times

Cle Elum, WA
38
Followers
300
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cle Elum Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy