Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Cle Elum

(CLE ELUM, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.63 depending on where in Cle Elum they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Cle Elum area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 804 W First Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.26 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Safeway 804 W First St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.71 $ 3.87 $ 3.26

Warrior's Quick Stop 901 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.26 card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ --

Storey's Service Station 1310 E 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 4.30 $ 3.30 card card $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 4.40 $ 3.40

Chevron 207 W 1St St, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40

Shell 4400 Bullfrog Rd, Cle Elum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.