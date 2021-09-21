Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Cle Elum
(CLE ELUM, WA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.63 depending on where in Cle Elum they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Cle Elum area on Tuesday, found that Safeway at 804 W First Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.26 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 4400 Bullfrog Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.89
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.42, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.71
$3.87
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.26
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.32
$3.52
$4.30
$3.30
|card
card$3.42
$3.62
$4.40
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
