Price checks register Salmon diesel price, cheapest station

(SALMON, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Salmon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Salmon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Phillips 66 at 1200 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Exxon at 700 Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.73, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 1200 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.69

Exxon 700 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Sinclair 716 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Chevron 1110 Main St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 3.74

Exxon 517 S Challis St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Sinclair 500 S Challis St, Salmon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.