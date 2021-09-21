Price checks register Salmon diesel price, cheapest station
(SALMON, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Salmon, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Salmon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Phillips 66 at 1200 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Exxon at 700 Main St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.73, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.79
$4.09
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.19
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
