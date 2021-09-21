CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Price checks register Salmon diesel price, cheapest station

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3TYX_0c3CVd3t00

(SALMON, ID) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Salmon, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Salmon area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Phillips 66 at 1200 Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Exxon at 700 Main St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.73, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

1200 Main St, Salmon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.79
$4.09
$3.69

Exxon

700 Main St, Salmon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74

Sinclair

716 Main St, Salmon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74

Chevron

1110 Main St, Salmon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$3.89
$4.19
$3.74

Exxon

517 S Challis St, Salmon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74

Sinclair

500 S Challis St, Salmon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Salmon Bulletin

Salmon Bulletin

Salmon, ID
23
Followers
302
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

