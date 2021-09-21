CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Alturas

 9 days ago
(ALTURAS, CA) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Alturas area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alturas area on Tuesday, found that Pit Stop at 402 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Modoc Mini Mart at 123 W 12Th St, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.59

The average price across the greater Alturas area was $4.52, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Pit Stop

402 N Main St, Alturas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$--
$--
$4.49
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Modoc Mini Mart

123 W 12Th St, Alturas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.39
$--
$--
$4.49
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$4.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

