Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hardinsburg

(HARDINSBURG, KY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hardinsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Hardinsburg area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1012 Old Us-60 had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1012 Old Us-60 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 1012 Old Us-60 , Hardinsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Marathon 3008 E Us-60, Harned

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.