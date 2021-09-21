Diesel price check: Cheapest fill-ups in Hardinsburg
(HARDINSBURG, KY) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Hardinsburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Hardinsburg area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1012 Old Us-60 had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1012 Old Us-60 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
