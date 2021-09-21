CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta, UT

Survey pinpoints Delta's cheapest diesel

Delta Voice
 9 days ago
(DELTA, UT) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Delta area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Delta area went to Chevron at 76 N Us-6, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Sinclair at 777 W Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron

76 N Us-6, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.74
$3.94
$4.10
$3.73

Maverik

44 North Us Highway 6, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.63
$3.83
$4.03
$3.73

Shell

111 W Main St, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.94
$4.24
$3.74

Sinclair

777 W Main St, Delta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.78
$3.92
$3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Delta Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

