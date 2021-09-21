Survey pinpoints Delta's cheapest diesel
(DELTA, UT) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Delta area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Delta area went to Chevron at 76 N Us-6, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Sinclair at 777 W Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$3.94
$4.10
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.83
$4.03
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.94
$4.24
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.78
$3.92
$3.84
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
