Survey pinpoints Delta's cheapest diesel

(DELTA, UT) Savings of as much as $0.11 per gallon on diesel were available in the Delta area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Delta area went to Chevron at 76 N Us-6, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.73 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.84, at Sinclair at 777 W Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.76, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Chevron 76 N Us-6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ 3.94 $ 4.10 $ 3.73

Maverik 44 North Us Highway 6, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 4.03 $ 3.73

Shell 111 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 4.24 $ 3.74

Sinclair 777 W Main St, Delta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.78 $ 3.92 $ 3.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.