Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in New Windsor

(NEW WINDSOR, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater New Windsor area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater New Windsor area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd.

The average price across the greater New Windsor area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

7-Eleven 2899 New Windsor Rd, New Windsor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 4213 Ridge Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Marathon 2605 Liberty Rd, Taylorsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.