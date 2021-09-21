Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in New Windsor
(NEW WINDSOR, MD) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater New Windsor area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater New Windsor area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.15, listed at 7-Eleven at 2899 New Windsor Rd.
The average price across the greater New Windsor area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
