CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ogallala, NE

Survey of Ogallala diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.49

Ogallala Today
Ogallala Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aijhg_0c3CVRQ300

(OGALLALA, NE) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Ogallala, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ogallala area went to Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.58, at TA Travel Center at 103 Prospector Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ogallala area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart

206 Pony Express Ln, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

101 Chuckwagon Rd, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.37
$3.14

TA Travel Center

103 Prospector Dr, Ogallala
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.51
$3.58

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Ogallala Today

Ogallala Today

Ogallala, NE
32
Followers
290
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ogallala Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy