Survey of Ogallala diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.49

(OGALLALA, NE) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Ogallala, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ogallala area went to Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.58, at TA Travel Center at 103 Prospector Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Ogallala area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 206 Pony Express Ln, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 101 Chuckwagon Rd, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.14

TA Travel Center 103 Prospector Dr, Ogallala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.11 $ 3.51 $ 3.58

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.