Survey of Ogallala diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.49
(OGALLALA, NE) You could be saving up to $0.49 per gallon on diesel in Ogallala, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ogallala area went to Walmart at 206 Pony Express Ln, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.58, at TA Travel Center at 103 Prospector Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Ogallala area was $3.27, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.37
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.51
$3.58
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
