Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Centreville
(CENTREVILLE, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Centreville, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Centreville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 907 Birmingham Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 907 Birmingham Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
