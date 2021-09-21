Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Centreville

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Centreville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Centreville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 907 Birmingham Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 907 Birmingham Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 907 Birmingham Rd, Centreville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Texaco 10395 Al-5, Brent

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.