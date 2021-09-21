CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, AL

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Centreville

Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pUVmf_0c3CVQXK00

(CENTREVILLE, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Centreville, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Centreville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Shell at 907 Birmingham Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.99, listed at Shell at 907 Birmingham Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.99, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

907 Birmingham Rd, Centreville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Texaco

10395 Al-5, Brent
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

