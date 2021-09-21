Survey of Ocean View diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Ocean View, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Ocean View area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Liberty at 34960 Atlantic Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Gulf at 32919 Coastal Hwy.
The average price across the greater Ocean View area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.25
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.19
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
