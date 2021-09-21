Survey of Ocean View diesel prices reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.06 if you’re buying diesel in Ocean View, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Ocean View area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Liberty at 34960 Atlantic Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Gulf at 32919 Coastal Hwy.

The average price across the greater Ocean View area was $3.29, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Liberty 34960 Atlantic Ave, Clarksville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

BP 36345 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.28

Royal Farms 58 Atlantic Ave, Ocean View

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Royal Farms 36347 Lighthouse Rd, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.29

Harris Teeter 31227 Americana Parkway, Selbyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Gulf 32919 Coastal Hwy, Bethany Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.