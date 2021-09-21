Price check: Diesel prices around Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Irving at 155 Pung Hill Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.42
$3.72
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$3.58
$3.88
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.58
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0