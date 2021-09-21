Price check: Diesel prices around Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, ME) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.46 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Irving at 155 Pung Hill Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.03 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 153 Hinckley Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.22, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Irving 155 Pung Hill Rd, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.03

Irving 445 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.58 $ 3.88 $ 3.17

Mobil 94 Pleasant St, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.58 $ 3.18

Kenoco 179 Neck Rd, Benton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Irving 320 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Waterville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 500 Kennedy Memorial Dr, Maine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.