Windom diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.03 savings at cheapest station

(WINDOM, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Windom, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Windom area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Freedom at 712 2Nd Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Speedway at 1550 1St Ave.

The average price across the greater Windom area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Freedom 712 2Nd Ave, Windom

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 1550 1St Ave, Windom

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.