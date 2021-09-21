Windom diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.03 savings at cheapest station
(WINDOM, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.03 if you’re buying diesel in Windom, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Windom area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Freedom at 712 2Nd Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.12, listed at Speedway at 1550 1St Ave.
The average price across the greater Windom area was $3.10, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
