Diesel survey: Bellevue's cheapest station
(BELLEVUE, MI) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Bellevue, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellevue area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 715 S Main St.
The average price across the greater Bellevue area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
