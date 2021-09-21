Diesel survey: Bellevue's cheapest station

(BELLEVUE, MI) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Bellevue, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellevue area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 715 S Main St.

The average price across the greater Bellevue area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon 109 W Capital Ave, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.15

CITGO 124 E Capital Ave, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Marathon 715 S Main St, Olivet

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.