Bellevue, MI

Diesel survey: Bellevue's cheapest station

Bellevue Journal
Bellevue Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0c3CVJbT00

(BELLEVUE, MI) You could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on diesel in Bellevue, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bellevue area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.15, at Marathon at 109 W Capital Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Marathon at 715 S Main St.

The average price across the greater Bellevue area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Marathon

109 W Capital Ave, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.74
$3.15

CITGO

124 E Capital Ave, Bellevue
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.15

Marathon

715 S Main St, Olivet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.79
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue Journal

Bellevue, MI
ABOUT

With Bellevue Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

