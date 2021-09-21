Mccall diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.10
(MCCALL, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.10 depending on where in Mccall they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Mccall area went to Maverik at 622 N. 3Rd St., according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.19, at Chevron at 1600 E Lake St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Mccall area was $4.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.29
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
