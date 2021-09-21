Survey of Pittsfield diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station
(PITTSFIELD, IL) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pittsfield area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Pittsfield area went to Casey's at 321 E Washington St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Casey's at 321 E Washington St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.85
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
