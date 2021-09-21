Local price review shows diesel prices around Colby
(COLBY, KS) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Colby, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Colby area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Dillons at 1605 S Range Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Cenex at 700 Horton Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.50
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.65
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$--
$3.16
|card
card$2.99
$--
$2.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.20
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.38
$--
$--
$3.26
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
