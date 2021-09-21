Local price review shows diesel prices around Colby

(COLBY, KS) You could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on diesel in Colby, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Colby area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.16, at Dillons at 1605 S Range Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Cenex at 700 Horton Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Dillons 1605 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.16

Casey's 1855 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.16

24/7 Travel Store 1980 S Range Ave, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.94 $ --

Conoco 285 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Love's Country Store 265 W 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.20 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Corner Pump 900 E 4Th St, Colby

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.