Diesel price check: This is Red Bud's cheapest station

(RED BUD, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.01 in the greater Red Bud area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Red Bud area on Tuesday, found that Moto Mart at 900 S Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fast Stop at 10229 Il-3 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Red Bud area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Moto Mart 900 S Main, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.00 $ 3.40 $ 3.08

Casey's 1305 S Main St, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.08

Phillips 66 3745 Il-3, Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 3.08

Fast Stop 10229 Il-3 , Red Bud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.