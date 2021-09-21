CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bud, IL

Diesel price check: This is Red Bud's cheapest station

 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EVi2_0c3CVEBq00

(RED BUD, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.01 in the greater Red Bud area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Red Bud area on Tuesday, found that Moto Mart at 900 S Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fast Stop at 10229 Il-3 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Red Bud area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Moto Mart

900 S Main, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.00
$3.40
$3.08

Casey's

1305 S Main St, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.08

Phillips 66

3745 Il-3, Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.10
$3.30
$3.08

Fast Stop

10229 Il-3 , Red Bud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

