Diesel price check: This is Red Bud's cheapest station
(RED BUD, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.01 in the greater Red Bud area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Red Bud area on Tuesday, found that Moto Mart at 900 S Mainhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Fast Stop at 10229 Il-3 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Red Bud area was $3.08, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.00
$3.40
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$3.89
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.10
$3.30
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
