Wheatland diesel price check shows where to save $0.12 per gallon

(WHEATLAND, WY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Wheatland area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wheatland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Maverik at 1650 South Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Exxon at 1858 W Mariposa Pkwy.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maverik 1650 South Street, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.37

Exxon 1858 W Mariposa Pkwy, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.49

I-25 Pit Stop 1857 W Mariposa Pkwy, Wheatland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.