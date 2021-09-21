Wheatland diesel price check shows where to save $0.12 per gallon
(WHEATLAND, WY) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Wheatland area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Wheatland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Maverik at 1650 South Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Exxon at 1858 W Mariposa Pkwy.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.45, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.31
$3.51
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$--
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
