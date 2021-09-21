Survey pinpoints Iron River's cheapest diesel

(IRON RIVER, MI) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Iron River area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Iron River area on Tuesday, found that Krist at 108 W Adams Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Krist at 108 W Adams St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist 108 W Adams St, Iron River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Holiday 19 W Adams St, Iron River

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.