Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Manistique
(MANISTIQUE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Manistique, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Manistique area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr.
The average price across the greater Manistique area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
