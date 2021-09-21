CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Manistique

Manistique Daily
Manistique Daily
 9 days ago
(MANISTIQUE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Manistique, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Manistique area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr.

The average price across the greater Manistique area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist

425 E Lakeshore Dr, Manistique
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.49
$3.79
$3.27

BP

1038 W Lakeshore Dr, Manistique
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.61
$4.09
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Manistique Daily

Manistique, MI
With Manistique Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

