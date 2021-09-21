Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Manistique

(MANISTIQUE, MI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.02 if you’re buying diesel in Manistique, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Manistique area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Krist at 425 E Lakeshore Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at BP at 1038 W Lakeshore Dr.

The average price across the greater Manistique area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Krist 425 E Lakeshore Dr, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.27

BP 1038 W Lakeshore Dr, Manistique

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.