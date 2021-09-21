CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alva, OK

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Alva stations charging $0.00 extra

Alva Post
Alva Post
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0c3CV9rS00

(ALVA, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Alva they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alva area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04

The average price across the greater Alva area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Country Store

607 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.04
card
card$3.04
$--
$3.64
$3.04

Jiffy Trip

1710 College Blvd, Alva
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield County Charter

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Fairfield stations charging $0.64 extra

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.64 if you’re buying diesel in Fairfield, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Fairfield area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.11, at Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.75, listed at Sunoco at 927 Park Ave.
FAIRFIELD, CT
HMB Local Updates

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Half Moon Bay stations charging $0.10 extra

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Half Moon Bay area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Half Moon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.49, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.59, listed at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alva, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
Alva Post

Alva Post

Alva, OK
24
Followers
296
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alva Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy