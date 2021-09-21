Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Alva stations charging $0.00 extra

(ALVA, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Alva they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Alva area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04

The average price across the greater Alva area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Love's Country Store 607 E Oklahoma Blvd, Alva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.04 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.04

Jiffy Trip 1710 College Blvd, Alva

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.