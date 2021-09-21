Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Alva stations charging $0.00 extra
(ALVA, OK) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Alva they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Alva area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.04 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 607 E Oklahoma Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.04
The average price across the greater Alva area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.04
$3.34
$3.64
$3.04
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.64
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
