Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Wadena's cheapest

(WADENA, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Wadena they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Wadena area went to Holiday at 101 Jefferson St N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Pro Fuel at 120 Ash Ave E , the survey found:

The average price across the greater Wadena area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 101 Jefferson St N, Wadena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.14

Casey's 304 Jefferson St N, Wadena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Bluffton Oil 101 Prospect St, Bluffton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Pro Fuel 120 Ash Ave E , Wadena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.