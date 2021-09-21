Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Wadena's cheapest
(WADENA, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Wadena they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Wadena area went to Holiday at 101 Jefferson St N, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Pro Fuel at 120 Ash Ave E , the survey found:
The average price across the greater Wadena area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$2.96
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
