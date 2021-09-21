Survey of Norton diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06
(NORTON, VA) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Norton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Valero at 590 Trent St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at Valero at 409 Norton Rd.
The average price across the greater Norton area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.22
$3.58
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$3.49
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.24
$3.60
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.90
$3.24
$3.60
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0