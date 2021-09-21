CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norton, VA

Survey of Norton diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06

Norton Updates
Norton Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sn2En_0c3CV76000

(NORTON, VA) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Norton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Valero at 590 Trent St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at Valero at 409 Norton Rd.

The average price across the greater Norton area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero

590 Trent St, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.22
$3.58
$3.10

Valero

1207 Kentucky Ave Se, Norton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$--
$3.49
$3.14

Valero

409 Norton Rd, Wise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.24
$3.60
$3.16

Valero

308 Hurricane Rd Nw, Wise
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$3.24
$3.60
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Norton, VA
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Va Rrb Savings
CNN

Amazon settles case with former employees who claim they were illegally fired

New York (CNN Business) — Amazon has reached a settlement with two former employees who claimed they were illegally fired after speaking out against the company. Two former Amazon corporate workers, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, said that Amazon (AMZN)fired them last year after they organized workers around climate action and warehouse conditions during the pandemic. Amazon said it fired the workers for "repeatedly violating internal policies."
BUSINESS
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Norton Updates

Norton Updates

Norton, VA
83
Followers
322
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy