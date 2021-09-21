Survey of Norton diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.06

(NORTON, VA) Savings of as much as $0.06 per gallon on diesel were available in the Norton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Norton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.1, at Valero at 590 Trent St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.16, listed at Valero at 409 Norton Rd.

The average price across the greater Norton area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Valero 590 Trent St, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.22 $ 3.58 $ 3.10

Valero 1207 Kentucky Ave Se, Norton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Valero 409 Norton Rd, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.24 $ 3.60 $ 3.16

Valero 308 Hurricane Rd Nw, Wise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ 3.24 $ 3.60 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.