CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flora, IL

Survey of Flora diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Flora News Flash
Flora News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2za7oG_0c3CV6DH00

(FLORA, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Flora area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Flora area on Tuesday, found that Huck's at 232 W North Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Huck's at 232 W North Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Huck's

232 W North Ave, Flora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.56
$3.86
$3.39

Casey's

902 W North Ave, Flora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$--
$--
$3.39

Mach 1

1433 N State Rd, Flora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.26
$3.56
$3.86
$3.39

Fast Stop

11109 Old Us-50 , Flora
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Flora News Flash

Flora News Flash

Flora, IL
47
Followers
308
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy