Survey of Flora diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(FLORA, IL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Flora area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Flora area on Tuesday, found that Huck's at 232 W North Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.39 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Huck's at 232 W North Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Huck's 232 W North Ave, Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.39

Casey's 902 W North Ave, Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Mach 1 1433 N State Rd, Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.86 $ 3.39

Fast Stop 11109 Old Us-50 , Flora

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.