Price check: Diesel prices around Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.45 depending on where in Fairfield they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Cooper Farms at 301 W Ih-45had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 299 Ih-45, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cooper Farms 301 W Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.95 $ -- $ 2.84

CEFCO 441 E Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.32 $ 2.89

Shell 1022 W Commerce St, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 500 Ih-45 S, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 299 Ih-45, Fairfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.24 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.