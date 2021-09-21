CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Price check: Diesel prices around Fairfield

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 9 days ago
(FAIRFIELD, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.45 depending on where in Fairfield they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Cooper Farms at 301 W Ih-45had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 299 Ih-45, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cooper Farms

301 W Ih-45, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.95
$--
$2.84

CEFCO

441 E Commerce St, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.32
$2.89

Shell

1022 W Commerce St, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Chevron

500 Ih-45 S, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Travel Stop

299 Ih-45, Fairfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.50
$3.24
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.50
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

