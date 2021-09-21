Price check: Diesel prices around Fairfield
(FAIRFIELD, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.45 depending on where in Fairfield they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Cooper Farms at 301 W Ih-45had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.84 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 299 Ih-45, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Fairfield area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$2.95
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.32
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$3.15
$3.50
$3.24
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.50
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
